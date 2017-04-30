Daffodil Run looks to raise $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County

The 7th annual Daffodil Run was held in Amherst this morning! Organizers are looking to raise upwards of $60,000 to help pair children with mentors through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County.

And the Daffodil Race does exactly that…it pairs kids in need with trained mentors while raising money at the same time!

In Hampshire county alone 160 kids are still awaiting their chance to be matched with one of those mentors.

The race today was held at Kendrick Park in Amherst.

The Daffodil Run kicked off at 10 a.m.

Money raised will help children and families navigate the day to day struggles life presents.

Race coordinators encouraged costumes for runners as well—with top prizes being handed out to the best dressed.

50,000 daffodils that were planted during the town of Amherst's 250th Anniversary, lined the course.

This year's Daffodil Run grew like spring flowers from a 5K to a 10K.

Catch our full story at 6 p.m. on ABC40!

If you would like to help connect kids with mentors, donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County by clicking here!

