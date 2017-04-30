Showers and thunderstorms roll through western Mass. - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Showers and thunderstorms roll through western Mass.

Posted: Updated:
(photo Western Mass News) (photo Western Mass News)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are rolling through the western Mass. area right now

Our meteorologist Don Maher says there could be some lighting and heavy downpours but that things should clear out shortly.  

We could also see some gusty wind.

While there was the chance for some showers this afternoon the sunshine we saw this morning allowed for greater instability which is what allowed the thunderstorms to develop.  

As always, when thunder roars, head indoors.

For the latest radar conditions check out our First Warning Weather page click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.