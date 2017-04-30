Showers and thunderstorms roll through western Mass.

Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are rolling through the western Mass. area right now

Our meteorologist Don Maher says there could be some lighting and heavy downpours but that things should clear out shortly.

We could also see some gusty wind.

While there was the chance for some showers this afternoon the sunshine we saw this morning allowed for greater instability which is what allowed the thunderstorms to develop.

As always, when thunder roars, head indoors.

