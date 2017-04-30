16-year-old arrested after failing to stop for police, driving without a license

A teenager was taken into custody when she failed to stop for police on Route 84 in Sturbridge.
State police told Western Mass News at 11:20 a.m. troopers saw a Mercedes driving erratically heading westbound on the Mass. Pike to Brimfield.
The car was pulled over on the Mass. Pike and the 16-year-old driver from Everette was arrested. Her identity has not been released.
She was charged with operating without a license, speeding, failure to stop for police and a driving outside lanes violation.
