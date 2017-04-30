Road re-opens after car hits pole, crashes into home on Route 18 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Road re-opens after car hits pole, crashes into home on Route 187 in Agawam

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News Photo) (Western Mass News Photo)
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities have re-opened a section of Route 187 in Agawam following repair work to a telephone pole that was damaged from a car accident. 

North Westfield Street (Route 187) to Farmington Circle was closed until around 4 a.m. Monday. 

Lt. Donovan told Western Mass News that a car hit a pole and crashed into a home at 12:54 p.m. on Sunday. 

He said that pole is being repaired and according to the Eversource Outage Map, 39 customers are without power. 

Luckily, no one was hurt and the home was not damaged from the accident. 

There were no citations issued and the cause is under investigation. 

