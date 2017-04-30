Young women show off their talents in scholarship competition - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Young women show off their talents in scholarship competition

(western Mass News Photo) (western Mass News Photo)
EASTHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

 Distinguished young women competed to win scholarships at Easthampton High School.

High school junior’s from across Easthampton showed off their interview, talent, fitness, or self-expression skills to win nearly $15,000 in awards.

Western Mass News’ very own Lindsay Iadeluca was on hand to judge the contestants.

The winner will also get the chance to participate in the Massachusetts Distinguished Young Women Program in Holyoke this summer.

