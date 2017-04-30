I-291 ramp opens after box truck accident

A portion of St. James Avenue to the I-291 ramp in Springfield has now re-opened following an accident that left a box truck overturned.

The overturned box truck caused delays for those looking to go onto I-291 in Springfield.

State police told Western Mass News the ramp from St. James Avenue to the highway had to be closed.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.