Agawam HS held grand opening of new athletic complex

Agawam High School celebrated the grand opening for their brand new track and field facility on Sunday.

The original field was developed back in 1955 and was outdated.

Agawam High School began the $9,200,000 project last year.

“[The students] love the facility and it’s really created a lot of pride amongst not only the towns people, but the kids at the school and the staff and school administration,” said Athletic Director David Stratton.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.