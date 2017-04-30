Staying breezy and turning cooler for Wednesday

Tonight we are dry with fair skies taking over behind a departing upper level disturbance. Temps will fall into the 40s across the area with a continued westerly breeze-occasionally gusty (but not as strong as this evening).

Wednesday begins with a lot of sunshine, but cool temps and a breeze. Another upper level disturbance will swing through during the daytime, increasing clouds going into the afternoon and a gusty breeze. A shower is possible, but not likely and we will be cooler with highs only reaching about 60. We clear again Wednesday night and with a lighter breeze, fall into the 30s. Some light frost may occur!

You will want to enjoy Thursday… we are dry with sunshine through much of the day. High temps climb back into the upper 60s with high clouds increasing in the afternoon. Thursday will be our last nice day for a while as low pressure moves toward New England for Friday. This low will bring widespread rain throughout the day with occasional heavy rain. 1-2 inches of rain may occur by Saturday morning!

Our weather pattern will then get ‘stuck’ due to a blocking high over Greenland. An upper level low will do a sit and spin over the Northeast for several days, keeping our weather cool and unsettled. Saturday through Monday we will see occasional showers and lots of clouds with temps bouncing from low 60s to upper 50s for highs. We may start seeing breaks of sun early next week, but clouds won’t depart for long, if at all. Temps remain below normal through at least Tuesday, if not through the end of next week.

