Businesses across western Mass. prepare for 'May Day'

'Refugees are welcome here'

Rallies and protests are set to take place nationwide on Monday for 'May Day.'

Local businesses are getting ready to close their doors to observe a 'day without immigrants.'

"The political, the corporate elite cannot continue to profit if the economy doesn't function so we're shutting down the economy," said Jake Burke, an employee at Dobra Tea in Northampton.

Local businesses not just in Northampton, but also in Hadley, Easthampton, Greenfield and Springfield will be closed Monday in support of undocumented immigrants.

"This strike is in recognition that immigrants are a vital part of our communities and our economy and what we're doing is showing that the economy cannot continue to function without them," Burke continued.

It's all in response to the Trump Administration's views on immigration.

President Donald Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, including executive orders for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and a ban on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The government has detained thousands of immigrants in the country illegally and threatened to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, like Northampton.

The employees at Dobra Tea are part of a large group getting involved.

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center is also organizing events for Monday:

"We are recommitting ourselves on 'May Day' to fight for and protect all workers and immigrants and build a resistance that protects and defends our most vulnerable."

The organization told Western Mass News, they are fighting for dignity, respect and permanent protection for immigrants.

Here's a list of some local restaurants that will be closed on May 1:

Artisan Beverage Cooperative, Greenfield

Haymarket Cafe, Northampton

Pedal People, Northampton

Wild Rose Farm, Hadley

Winter Moon Roots, Hadley

Mosaic Cafe, Northampton

Mi Tierra, Hadley

Beets and Barley, Northampton

OutNow!, Springfield

Arise for Social Justice, Springfield

Media Education Foundation, Northampton

Rosenberg Fund For Children, Easthampton

Dobra Tea, Northampton

Take a look at some of the events for May 1:

Noon: Potluck lunch, Pioneer Valley Workers Center, 20 Hampton Ave., Suite 200, Northampton.

1:30 p.m.: Northampton march.

5:30 p.m.: Springfield march from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at 1515 Main St. to City Hall.

6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council meeting speak-out.

8 p.m.: Dance party with food and drinks at Haymarket Cafe, 185 Main St., Northampton.

