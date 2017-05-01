50-year-old women are feeling fabulous in part to a new Botox procedure

Turning 50 no longer means it's time to slow down and wait for the AARP card to come in the mail.

Women today are proving that 50 really is the new 40, or below! Part of the reason why, a new, non-invasive procedure to help the skin mother nature gave you. Which means, less risk and less down time then ever before.

Nicole Kidman, Halle Barry, Elle Macpherson, Julia Roberts, the list of celebrities who've joined the 50 and over club is not only long, but some say, inspiring.

Leah Kenny, a physician assistant at Spa on the Green in Longmeadow, said women 50 and over are working hard to keep in shape, and many are just looking for a little help that they can't find in the gym.

"So many women I see are in the best shape of their lives, at 50 years old, at 40 years old," Kenny said. "This is one of those things that no matter what they eat, no matter how much they work out, some of the tools that I address they just can't do on their own."

One of the newest, non-invasive tools Kenny said is a product called Vollure.

"Vollure is essentially a new take on an old fill. It's chemically just a little bit different from things that we've been injecting for a long time," Kenny said.

Unlike Botox which relaxes muscles, Kenny tells Western Mass News this new filler is very low risk, has little to no down time, and produces immediate results.

Ellen Depin used Vollure injections to help with the area on either side of her nose.

"What she's going to do is my nasal labial folds because its a little deeper set and once it's done I'm going to look younger," Depin said.

The results: immediate.

For Depin, and many in the 50 club, the goal is not to look like a celebrity, but to look like themselves, just a little younger.

"I'm going to fight the aging process every step of the way and anything I can do to turn back time I'm going to do," Depin said.

The new Botox can last as long as two years, which is much longer than fillers of the past. .

All week, Beth Ward will take a look at how women in western Mass are working hard to be 50 and fabulous.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.