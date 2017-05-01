Over a dozen businesses close for 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Monday marks 'May Day' and with it, comes business closings and events across western Mass.

"This strike is in recognition that immigrants are a vital part of our communities and our economy," Jake Burke, who works for Dobra Tea in Northampton, said. "And what we're doing is showing that the economy cannot continue to function without them."

Over a dozen businesses are closing their doors for 'A Day Without Immigrants' in the Pioneer Valley.

Artisan Beverage Cooperative, Greenfield

Haymarket Cafe, Northampton

Pedal People, Northampton

Wild Rose Farm, Hadley

Winter Moon Roots, Hadley

Mosaic Cafe, Northampton

Mi Tierra, Hadley

Beets and Barley, Northampton

OutNow!, Springfield

Arise for Social Justice, Springfield

Media Education Foundation, Northampton

Rosenberg Fund For Children, Easthampton

Dobra Tea, Northampton

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center tells Western Mass News in a statement that this 'May Day' is about defending the vulnerable.

"We are recommitting ourselves on May Day to fight for and protect all workers and immigrants and build a resistance that protects and defends our most vulnerable," the statement reads.

There are also a number of events going on in the area as well to also show support for the 'May Day' cause.

12 p.m.: Potluck lunch, Pioneer Valley Workers Center, 20 Hampton Ave., Suite 200, Northampton.

1:30 p.m.: Northampton march.

5:30 p.m.: Springfield march from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at 1515 Main St. to City Hall.

6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council meeting speak-out.

8 p.m.: Dance party with food and drinks at Haymarket Cafe, 185 Main St., Northampton.

Western Mass News will have team coverage of today's events and provide updates throughout the day.

