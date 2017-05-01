Man killed in Holyoke home invasion identified

The man who was killed early Friday morning after three suspects invaded an apartment on Maple Street in Holyoke, has been identified.

Carlos Ramos was 45-years-old and a Holyoke resident.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office released his identity on Monday.

The three suspects who have been charged in connection with the home invasion are Sammy Lozada, 38, Jose Espada, 36, and Madeline Garcia, 34. Each face charges of Murder, Armed Home Invasion, and Assault and Battery.

On Friday, April 28th, Holyoke police officers were patrolling the area of Cabot and Maple Streets when they heard screaming coming from an apartment on Maple Street.

Officers followed the noise and saw a man running from the apartment building with a knife in his hand, said Leydon. He was detained moments later.

When police entered the apartment they found Ramos suffering from stab wounds in his chest. He was later pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Two of the other suspects were detained at the scene. Leydon said all of them were armed at the time of the invasion when they allegedly kicked the apartment door down in order to "take back" property that belonged to Ramos.

Lozada, Espada, and Garcia were all arraigned that same day in Holyoke District Court. They each pleaded not guilty to the charges and are expected back in court on May 24th.

