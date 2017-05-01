Suspect behind Monday's pipe bomb scare expected to appear in court

A local veteran accused of leading West Springfield Police on a wild chase that led to the discovery of pipe bombs is expected to appear in court today.

On Monday authorities successfully disarmed pipe bombs that were located inside a black truck driven by a veteran who took off from a veterans service center on Ashley Street in West Springfield, leading police on a chase.

The veteran also allegedly told police that he had a pipe bomb at his home in Russell.

State Police responded to his residence and investigated.

The vehicle the "distraught veteran" was in stopped on Riverdale Road in West Springfield. The veteran did surrender and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The West Springfield Police Chief, Ronald Canpurciani told Western Mass News when the pursuit first started that the veteran was "thought to have an explosive device on his person."

State Police assisted West Springfield Police in the pursuit.

Trooper Sullivan reports they first were notified about the situation at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Western Mass News has learned from the chief that according to a family member this veteran has PTSD.

Canpurciani says he told them that he had 4 pipe bombs in his truck.

Canpurciani told us that his officers follow their training and reacted appropriately in this situation ... one that was really frightening for sometime as he even says that these officers reported seeing this man dangling those pipe bombs out of the window of the truck.

"This could have gone very wrong he at one point was dangling pipe bombs out the window and he could have started dropping them on route 5 and made things a thousand times worse," explained Canpurciani.

A section of Rt. 5 was closed down while authorities continued to work the scene.

The focus now Monday was to get this man help. This according to the West Springfield Police Chief who also told us at the time that they had not filed any charges against this veteran yet.

But by Tuesday morning he was facing some serious charges.

