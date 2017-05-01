19-year-old shot on Edgewood and Bay St. in Springfield identified

A 19-year-old man who died after he was shot on Edgewood and Bay St. in Springfield Thursday evening has been identified.

He is Christopher Bailey from Springfield.

Sgt. John Delaney confirmed his identity Monday afternoon. This was the city's second homicide of the year.

Bailey died at about 6 p.m. Friday at Baystate Medical Center from "the gunshot wound."

Originally, police did not confirm how many times he was hit, but they said at least up to four shots were fired.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made yet.

"I would like to express my sympathies to the family and friends of Christopher Bailey during this difficult time. My office's Murder Unit will continue to work in partnership with the Springfield Police Department towards a successful prosecution and justice for the victim and his family," explained Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

