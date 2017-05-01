Northampton implements water use restriction

The city of Northampton has issued a water use restriction effective immediately.

The DPW department made the announcement at around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

"At this time, the Massachusetts Drought Task Force has declared a drought advisory level for the Connecticut River Valley region," explained director, Donna Lascaleia.

This means that there is an immediate ban on non-essential outdoor water use including:



• Irrigation of lawns and watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants by means of sprinklers or other automatic means;

• Irrigation by means of a handheld hose is permissible, but only before 9AM and after 5PM.

• Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash;

• Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks;

• Except as needed to apply paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.

Any person found violating these water restrictions is subject to fines which can range from $100.00 for the first violation to $200.00 for the second and subsequent violations.

The Drought Task Force is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 9th to reevaluate the drought conditions in the state the Northampton DPW reports.

"The water restriction can be lifted when the stream flow rises for 7 consecutive days OR when the DEP Drought Task Force declares the Connecticut River Valley region’s drought status at a normal level," explained Lascaleia.

When this occurs the city will notify the public.