UMass Amherst community impacted by death of student

A 19-year-old sophomore history major at UMass Amherst died last week.

Officials told Western Mass News he passed away off campus, but they aren’t releasing much more information about the cause of death.

Some of the students who we spoke with today told us this is an extremely sad loss for the community.

Members of the University of Massachusetts Amherst community are mourning today after learning of a student’s death.

UMass officials told Western Mass News that 19-year-old Dillinger Perez, sophomore history major and a member of the club rugby team, died off campus on Friday.

In the email sent to students, the Dean of students wrote:

“We extend our sincere condolences to Dillinger’s family and friends and want to affirm our commitment to creating a caring community.”

At a big school like UMass, where one student’s name doesn’t always ring a bell, students are still grappling with the news.

“Even though you might not know the person, you still can relate with them-- just on the basic fact that you’re a student at the same school,” said Elliot Hodges.

“It’s sad. You just always feel bad, because that’s someone else’s life that’s not here anymore, and you never know the story, but it’s still really sad. It’s a loss to the community,” said Morgan Cremer.

Officials released little information about Perez’s death.

The district attorney’s office told Western Mass News that foul play is not suspected.

“When there’s no details given about it, then there’s not really much to talk about, like they have in this situation, but sometimes some deaths shake the community and people do talk about it.”

While school officials declined to comment to Western Mass News, they provided a list of resources for students coping with Perez’s death.

We did reach out to the club rugby team, but haven’t heard back at this time.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

