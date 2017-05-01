10 Towns in 10 Days: Westfield

On today's '10 Towns in Ten Days', Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff took a trip to Route 20 in Westfield.

A growing number of people are now calling Westfield home.

With a rich history spanning nearly 350 years and long before planes landed at Barnes Regional Airport, Westfield was known as the "whip city" for it's production of horse whips.

"Westfield is a large city that wants to remain a town. The community kind of dictates how that works," said Mayor Brian Sullivan.

The town has undergone a lot of changes in recent years. Residents said they really enjoy the local restaurants that the town has to offer.

Two River's Burrito is located next to Mama Cakes which is another local favorite.

"People have been more than supportive for us to come down town. We are going to continue building off what we started. The restaurants and businesses will keep us with that small town feel," said Joe Wynn, an employee at Two Rivers Burrito.

Even with revitalization, city officials said there is still a desire to hold on to Westfield's historic feel through the restoration of its oldest buildings. It's an endeavor that will take a lot of effort and time.

"[We need to] bring them up to codes, fire, [and make them] handicap accessible. They need to have the sprinkler systems. and that's a lot of money and seems to be the stumbling block in many cases," said Cindy Gaylord of the Westfield Historic Commission.

A stumbling block for some, but not for Domus, Inc. Domus takes historic homes in Westfield and restores them for community use.

Their most recent project involves a building that will be used as a shelter for homeless teens.

Western Mass News, on the behalf of Big Y and Diamond RV, donated $500 to Domus, Inc. to continue their project.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.