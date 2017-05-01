Agawam Cinemas highlights importance of concessions for business

After some complaints on social media about Agawam Cinemas checking bags, the movie theater is now responding.

The small local theater said that although people continue to sneak in food and drinks, they wouldn't be in business without concessions.

"Movie theaters like us, especially being a small hometown cinema with two screens, we make all of our operating costs on our concessions," said Kim Wheeler.

Agawam Cinemas said they are a hometown theater, something owner Kim Wheeler said that they pride themselves on when someone goes to catch a movie.

"Everyone knows us by name. Everybody knows the staff by name. We're praised for our customer service."

But some in town said that they're confused why the cinema checks people's bags when they come in with any outside snacks and drinks, despite the sign on the door letting people know that's not allowed.

One person wrote:

"Agawam Cinemas now searches purses for outside candy or beverages. I buy their food, but bring water in a steel container."

Wheeler told Western Mass News that with the changing times, theaters like Agawam Cinemas rely on people buying concessions.

"There is no viable business if we don't do bag checks. Relying on people with the honor system can be kind of a gamble."

And she said that many people don't want to pay for snacks and a drink on top of a ticket.

"Specifically, our ticket prices are almost 50 percent lower than a lot of the other ticket prices, and we do that by keeping our prices low by people who support the concessions."

And the theater said they'll work with you if you have any food restrictions.

"If you come in and ask to talk to the ownership and management, we'll work with you. We're very reasonable, but when you sneak stuff in a dishonest manner, it substantiates our need to do checks."

The theater said they are really focused on making sure it's a safe environment for everyone who comes to see a movie.

