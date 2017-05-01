Northampton Police respond to six overdose calls in 24 hours

Northampton Police are warning the community about a dangerous batch of heroin after responding to six overdose calls in a 24 hour period.

Officials told Western Mass News that five of those calls involved heroin.

In some of these cases, police used Narcan to revive the people who had overdosed.

Western Mass News met with a recovering addict today who heard about this batch over the weekend.

He said heroin overdoses are far too common.

“I just witnessed an overdose not too long ago and tried to save his life, but it was too late.”

Tod Nolet of Springfield told Western Mass News he’s been clean for seven months.

“I’ve been in recovery for about 20 years now, and I’ve been in and out of detoxes, halfway houses, for a long time.”

Nolet heard about what took place in the city of Northampton this past weekend.

“I go to NA and AA, and news travels fast.”

Northampton Police told Western Mass News there were six overdoses in the span of 24 hours this past weekend.

Five of them were heroin-related. Police used Narcan, a treatment for heroin-use, to revive some of the people who overdosed.

“It was a very potent batch of heroin that came into the city,” said Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge.

Police are trying to warn the community about this particular strain of heroin, but Tod Nolet, a recovering addict, said that might not work.

“Unfortunately, when people hear about these overdoses, they tend to go look for that batch-- it being stronger. Unfortunately, people can’t handle it and they end up overdosing.”

But police still want the community to be in the know about the heroin that’s come into the city.

“We put out our health alert to try to protect people. When it’s a high potent batch of heroin, we want people to be aware of it so that they don’t overdose.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, Northampton police said you can reach out to them.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.