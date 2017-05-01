New trash bins rolled out in Chicopee

Chicopee's new trash reduction program kicked off today as residents put their new black trash bins to the test.

The new program aims to maximize recycling and minimize trash, but some residents are concerned about making these bins work long term.

Welcome to a new era in trash collectiing. It’s the first day of trash collecting for Chicopee with the new trash reduction program, which is putting a major emphasis on recycling while reducing costs to the city.

The city's landfill will also be filled for good come this time next year, so they hope that this new program can reduce total city waste in the long run.

"The reports that I am getting-- people are really complying with it. It’s a new system whereby we try to maximize recycling," said Supt. of Chicopee DPW Jeffrey Neece.

"Each house is allowed to fill one of these 35 gallon trash bins per week, but it must be able to close all the way. Residents say this simply is not enough."

"They are just too small. I realize they say a lot of people don't recycle-- we recycle quite a bit, and as much as we can, but still," said John Kida.

John Kida has lived in Chicopee for over 40 years and told Western Mass News this has to be the smallest garbage bin to date, and though the family does recycle often, the challenge comes with special occasions.

"If you have a get-together, an anniversary or a birthday party, you'll never get by with the new can."

The new bin can be filled once a week with trash.

If you have more trash than that, you have to use the city's yellow overflow trash bags.

These don't go in the bin itself, but will go next to it, and can be bought at one of many stores in the city.

Any extra trash not in a yellow overflow bag will be left on the road.

The DPW said that the bin was designed off months of research.

They went around the city to see what residents were putting in their trash, and they said at least 75% of a typical bag of trash was actually filled with recyclables.

To save space in their new bin, the Kida’s said they will have to think twice now about their leftovers each night.

"Most of the time we eat our leftovers. I have to admit, sometimes we throw it out, but we're not going to have the room to throw it out anymore, so we really have to plan it."

The DPW hopes this new program will reduce city waste by up to 30 percent.

