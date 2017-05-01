Pittsfield woman being "groped" is fourth assault incident in recent weeks

Pittsfield Police responded to the area of South Street on Thursday April 27 at 9:27 p.m., for a reported sexual assault.

A 19-year-old female Pittsfield resident reported that a male approached her from behind and “groped” her.

The victim provided the following description of the male:

White male

Dark brown colored hair

Clean shaven

“Scrawny” thin build

Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

Being the fourth reported assault incident in recent weeks, police are asking residents to be extra vigilant.

Along with this, police will be conducting extra patrols downtown.

The Detective Bureau is investigating.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.