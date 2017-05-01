May Day Strike events started in Northampton

A number of businesses in western Mass. closed for the day to join the National "Day Without Immigrants."

Events started in Northampton and ended with a march to Springfield City Hall.

Marchers said today represented equality and their support for immigrants who are an important part of our community.

Many held signs reflecting that message.

They said that now, more than ever, we have to speak up.

“This represents power of the people and people are all people, and we're all human beings, and we're one race, and that's the human race that matters,” said Richard Purcell.

A number of businesses in Greenfield, Easthampton, Northampton, and Hadley, as well as Springfield closed for the day.

