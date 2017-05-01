Railroad safety meeting held in Longmeadow

The Longmeadow community got a chance to speak about railroad crossing safety tonight.

The family of Warren Cowles were among those in attendance.

He was killed in March when his DPW plow truck was hit by a train during a whiteout snowstorm.

His sister is now fighting for additional safety measures.

“They need lights and gates now. If there were either/or, both my brother would not have been there,” said Cindy Cowles.

“It's too late for me and my family, but it's not for someone else. That's pretty much why I'm pushing for it now.”

Senator Eric Lesser told Western Mass News that he plans to add an item in the state budget to allow all state and city employees be covered under Governor Baker's line of duty death benefit.

