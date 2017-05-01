What happens when you don't attend jury duty?

When that envelope comes in the mail saying: You have jury duty, not everyone is exactly thrilled.

But we wanted to know, what happens if you actually skip out on jury duty all together?

Turns out, not so much.

Nicole Fellian said she admits, getting summoned to jury duty is a pain.

It is a mixed feeling, because while I'm glad to serve in my civic duty, I also have to figure out matters of child care and matters of work.”

But she said she would never think of skipping out on her civic duty.

Turns out, in Massachusetts, she's not alone.

According to the office of the jury commissioner, the Baystate has one of the highest jury compliance rates in the country. Only 2.7 percent are no shows.

“It is a requirement. You are drafted literally to become a juror and the law requires that you serve unless you can demonstrate a substantial hardship, and if you evade that responsibility, it is a criminal offense. You can be held in contempt of court. We rarely…rarely if ever see that,” said Hampden County Superior Court Judge Edward McDonough.

“People by in large are not looking to get out of serving their country-- they're really not. Things come up. But if you don't appear, there's a notice that you get, and they're resolved. It is extraordinarily rare for anyone to face any type of criminal sanction for this. Very rare.

Very rare, but what does happen if you just don't show up? The jury commissioner's office told Western Mass News that you first get a failure to appear notice.

Don't respond to that? You then get a notice of delinquency.

Ignore that? You then get a criminal complaint filed against you.

At that point, those cases are transferred from the jury commissioner's office to the local district attorney.

“It's a duty, and it's enforceable by a criminal offense, and criminal charges do happen,” said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

But, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said those cases rare.

“It's few and far between. I can speak from my perspective years ago as an assistant district attorney in the district court, we'd work on cases in court room one, arraignments-- they were very, very rare, and that's still the case.”

In Hampden County in 2015, 450 people were listed as delinquent jurors.

Of those, approximately half were resolved without a fine or arrest.

That leaves about 225 that were not.

If the maximum fine of $2,000 were imposed to each of those, you do the math.

That would be a total of $450,000 in fines.

Gulluni said it would cost the Commonwealth more to go after a jury dodger then the actual fine itself.

“If there's somebody who's gotten the same charge who's missed jury service 2, 3, and 4 times, then of course it becomes more aggressive discipline, but in the vast majority of cases, it’s a consideration of what did it cost? What are the reasons? And we deal with it in a way that allows us to focus on maybe some other things that are maybe a little more pressing and serious.”

The district attorney's office told Western Mass News for those cases that do make it to an arraignment, the court generally instructs the defendant to fulfill his or her jury duty within a certain amount of time.

Come back, and the case is usually dismissed.

