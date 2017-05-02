Radio frequencies are being used to tighten skin and dissolve fat

A brand new, non-invasive procedure to help firm up those areas that no amount of cardio or weights can get to, has been introduced.

Inside Spa on the Green in Longmeadow, one soon-to-be member of the 50-and over club is hoping to give mother nature a little bit of a boost.

"The big 5-0," Kristine Young said, who's turning 50 in just a few short weeks. She's been working out, eating healthy but one thing still bothers her.

"Beneath your chin, neck area," Dr. Glen Brooks of Spa on the Green in Longmeadow told Young while showing off the new product.

Excellis is a brand new device that Dr. Brooks describes as a radio frequency skin tightener, with ultra sound technology that can dissolve fat. Also, tighten skin.

"So radio frequency has been around for a long time. It's used for skin tightening," Brooks told Western Mass News. "But in the past, a lot of the radio frequency caused some pain and in some people it caused a lot of pain. This is less painful, more effective and with the ultra sound can remove fat as well."

The new, non-invasive, skin tightening tool has become extremely popular, extremely fast. According to Dr. Brooks, particularly for those areas that, after a certain age, the gym just can't fix. Like stubborn belly and neck fat.

"So if someone's done as much as they can, they've done their diet, they've done their exercise, they're doing all the right things, this is a nice adjunct," said Brooks. "It's been well received. Patients like it. They notice the results, and that's what I'm after. Can you see results , is it something that's going to be beneficial, and is something that hopefully won't break the bank so it's reasonable for them to do it."

After three treatments, Young said that she likes what she is seeing.

"50 and fabulous," she said.

The amount of treatments needed, and the cost, for Excellis depends on the area you are looking to improve. Western Mass News is told results can vary depending on your body type, and can keep going 3-6 months after the last treatment.

