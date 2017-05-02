Thunder gets a new set of wheels

The first steps for many, can’t be remembered. As for Thunder the toy poodle mix, he’d probably like it that way.

"We received a call from a concerned citizens about a well being of the dog he seen this dog specifically," Officer Mateo, an animal control officer for the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, explained.

It was February earlier this year when that call came. Officer Mateo tells Western Mass News that when he arrived there were multiple dogs suffering the same fate, owner neglect.

"The dog, he needed medical attention right away," Mateo said. "So we took the dog in and this is the product or the outcome of that interaction."

Medical attention that shelter veterinarian Lauren Atkins of the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center was able to provide. Atkins tells Western Mass News that they weren't sure if Thunder would make it.

"We struggled with what to do with thunder," Atkins said. "We worried about his quality of life going forward so we had a really hard decision to make."

Fortunately for Thunder surgery was the choice.

"We decided it was best to go forward with the amputation," Atkins explained. "So we amputated both of his rear legs, we nudered him, did what's called a scrotal ablation, and also amputated his tail."

After months of recovery, Thunder needed was ready for a new set of wheels. That's when the Foundation for TJO Animals stepped up big time, and after nearly 500 dollars in donations, Thunder was on the move again.

After a quick strap in, Thunder scoots around TJO good as new.

Director of the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center Pam Peebles says that Thunder is always in a great mood and his toughness is unquestionable.

"His resilience, his spirit is non stop happy," Peebles said, smiling. "No matter how grumpy of maybe a Monday morning you're having you just look at Thunder he's waiting to go outdoors, he's wagging his tail, or what's left of his tail! and now with his wheels he's a brand new dog."

Thunder is now ready for adoption and a new home to test his speed and Peebles says that people who typically adopt dogs with wheels are prepared for the situation.

"Folks who adopt these dogs on wheels often really know what they're getting into, they've done their research," Peebles explained. "So it just becomes another little precious thing to take care of in their home."

