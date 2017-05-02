Rules for night Fill Your Fridge Sweepstakes

Here are the official rules for Western Mass News- Fill Your Fridge Sweepstakes PM Sweepstakes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Fill Your Fridge PM Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at approximately 11:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, 4/27/17 and ends at approximately 11:30 PM E.T. on Wednesday, 5/24/17.

Sponsors: WGGB/Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104; Big Y World Class Market 2145 Roosevelt Ave. Springfield, MA 01102

ENTRY: Watch Western Mass News on WGGB weekdays from approximately 11:00 PM E.T. to approximately 11:30 PM E.T. between Thursday, 4/27/17 and Wednesday, 5/24/17. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 413-846-0121. The tenth (10th) caller answered by the WGGB/Western Mass News each weekday is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the tenth (10th) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties, MA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGGB/Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Per the above described process, one (1) winner each day (twenty-three (20) winners total) will each receive one (1) $250.00 gift card to Big Y World Class Market, valid at any Big Y World Class Market location (approximate retail value $250.00). Gift cards are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. One (1) prize per household.

Winner is responsible for picking up prize at Sponsor’s address within fourteen (14) days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited, will not be awarded, and will be reserved for use in future sweepstakes. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) if Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner(s), prize will not be awarded and will be reserved for future sweepstakes. Potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within fourteen (14) days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MA, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Wednesday, 6/7/17 to Winner’s List/Fill Your Fridge PM at WGGB’s address above.