Veteran police say was behind pipe bomb scare ordered to Bridgewater State

A distressed veteran who police say led them on a chase through West Springfield with explosive devices in his vehicle was expected to face 6 charges in court today.

But due to his current state he wasn't arraigned on those charges.

Western Mass News was in Springfield District Court today. We didn't see the veteran there and we likely won't for some time as a judge ordered Robert Decoteau be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for an evaluation.

This comes after his family says the Marine who served 5 years suffers from PTSD.

West Springfield Police say Robert Decoteau was arrested on 2 counts of making a false bomb threat 4 counts of possession of explosives with intent to injury.

But after being interviewed in lock up today the court psychologist, Amber Robinson Green recommended that he be observed by specialists for whether he is competent to stand trial and for criminal responsibility.

Police tell Western Mass News Decoteau reportedly made threats at a Veterans Service Center in West Springfield and then led police on a vehicle chase one where police say he was seen holding pipe bombs out the windows of his truck.

He surrendered to police peacefully yesterday and through the help of state local and federal agencies the four pipe bombs in his truck were X-rayed, photographed, and disabled.

Decoteau also told police that he had an explosive device at his home in Russell---police found a propane tank with a five gallon gas tank attached to it. At one point his wife’s car which was left behind at the veterans center on Ashley street was also searched for explosives but none could be found after an investigation.

After today’s hearing he will be taken and admitted to Bridgewater State Hospital has a fair amount of security to be evaluated and depending on what his doctors say he can be arraigned.

Today’s order was for a 20 day evaluation but that can be extended up to a total of 40 days at the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.