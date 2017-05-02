Multiple protesters arrested at Kinder Morgan pipeline project in Sandisfield

State Police say they've arrested multiple people who were demonstrating at the Kinder Morgan pipeline extension project in Sandisfield Tuesday morning.

In all, 18 protesters were taken into custody at two separate locations. They were all charged with Trespassing.

"The arrested persons were in two groups of nine, with each group blocking a different access road to obstruct members of the project team conducting tree cutting operations. The blocked locations were approximately one-half mile apart," explained State Police.

While authorities say the demonstrators were "peaceful and respectful" they allegedly still refused to move from the roadways, so State Police arrested them.

The 18 protesters were expected to be brought to the Berkshire County House of Correction before their arraignments in Great Barrington District Court.

"If their arrests are not processed in time for arraignment today, we expect that they will be bailed from the House of Correction and ordered to appear in court in the near future for arraignment," noted State Police.

Troopers covering the Sandisfield Pipeline Extension project Tuesday, were on alert for any illegal activity. They're assignment was to "protect the physical assets of public and private property, and of land owners."

Further details weren't released.

State Police have not identified the 18 protesters who were arrested.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.