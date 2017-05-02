It's Valley Gives day here in western Mass., don't forget to donate!

The 5th annual Valley Gives event is happening all day today throughout western Mass!

This 24 hour drive gives people of the Pioneer Valley the power to donate to causes they truly care about, and you have until midnight to keep giving.

Western Mass News took a look at what this day means to foundations across the valley.

If there is something you care about, there is an organization to donate to. These words from Michael Dechiara and Valley Gives, a 24-hour online donation event run with the help of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

"If you think about the name, it's 'Valley Gives,' and what we are really looking to do is encourage people everywhere in the valley to just give," explaines Michael Dechiara, Valley Gives coordinator.

He also told us the possibilities are endless! More than 400 organizations across 52 western Mass. cities and towns.

"It could be the environment, it could be arts, education, libraries, volunteer fire departments, homeless, you name it," says Dechiara.

The donation process is simple, a $10 dollar minimum, to any foundation on this list, it can be done in person or online.

Dechiara says this year's focus...more people. Last year, 67 of 69 cities and towns in western Mass. represented the 10,000 donors. So what's the goal this year? One step further for a complete 69.

"It's about community, so the place you live, you want to have quality of life, you want to know the people looking out for each other, whether it's education of small kids. Or care for seniors, or everybody in between," notes Dechiara.

Foundations like the Dakin Humane Society are holding events throughout the day in hopes of receiving more donations with a third of the organizations running solely on volunteers.

Carmine Discenso says an active community like western Mass. can truly make the difference.

"Dakin only exists because people say 'we are going to support you, and give you the money to actually do this,' and that's [why] all the non-profits are out there today, so to be a part of this larger community is just a really great feeling," says Carmine Dicenso, Exec. Director at Dakin Humane Society.

If you wish to donate you still have time! You have until 11:59 tonight to do so, just click here!

