Ludlow student facing animal cruelty charge to undergo mental health evaluation

The Ludlow High School student charged with Animal Cruelty appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Anthony Trikas,18, is accused of torturing, killing, and dissecting a mouse.

During court proceedings Tuesday, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation be done in the next 2 weeks.

A second charge of Disrupting School was dropped.

Trikas was also ordered to perform 10 hours of community service.

Back on Friday, March 31st, graphic images of a mutilated mouse were posted on social media.

The images traveled around Ludlow High School and a report of the disturbing posts made its way to the school's resource officer.

Trikas is one of two people charged in connection. The other is a 17-year-old female student who has not been identified.

Reports stated the two students purchased the mouse at a local pet store. They allegedly threw the pet against a wall, and it was skinned and drowned.

The criminal complaint was originally filed by the Ludlow Police Department.

Trikas’s attorney has said, "The dissection was not done for purposes of animal cruelty and taking some sadistic pleasure in causing the animal pain. The mouse was dead when this happened."

Trikas is next scheduled to be arraigned on the Animal Cruelty charge on May 16th.