New services being offered for veterans at VA hospital in Leeds

The incident in West Springfield brings into focus the issue of veterans and some of the harsh realities many deal with when they get back home from serving our country.

Western Mass News traveled to the VA medical center in Leeds, MA today to learn more on new services being offered there for veterans in our area.

The saying goes...Don't judge me until you've walked a mile in my shoes.

The VA Medical Center in Leeds embraces that by, they say, trying to provide a first point of contact and beyond for any veteran needing help with life back at home or just life in general.

In Leeds, on top of a hill off Main Street sits the main campus for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Central-Western Mass Health Care System. Administrators here tell Western Mass News now more than ever, they're seeing an increased need for services geared toward younger veterans.

“There are a lot of combat veterans coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan who perhaps have reintegrated into society, got jobs, have health care, and they’re not so much seeking VA care,” says Andre Bowser, VA Central Western MA Healthcare System.

Not seeking VA care, but needing help with the transition from combat, to home.

“We know that a lot of veterans are returning from service with multiple issues, concerns and problems. So we know that what they're struggling with cuts across many aspects of their lives,” explains Dana Weaver.

Weaver is the Mental Health Services chief and she tells Western Mass News, there are a number of in-patient and out-patient services tied into a new, very aggressive team-based approach to mental health care.

“We also have integrated care. We have mental health care that integrated right into the primary care teams so that veterans can receive and access mental health care when and where they want it. So the VA has been very innovative providing that kind of cutting edge, evidence based treatment,” notes Weaver.

Bowser says it all begins with a simple phone call.

“They're going to have an operator at first who's going to ask them questions. If the veteran doesn't have a good picture of what they need, we might put him in touch with a patient advocate,” explains Bowser.

“It's an invaluable service to veterans who go through just a tremendous amount of stress in their jobs in the military, and then there's that transition when you get out of the military and we're here for that,” he adds.

If you’re a veteran reading this story who wants to make that phone call you can contact the VA in Leeds at 413-584-4040.

Or you just click here for more information about the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System.

