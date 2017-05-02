West Springfield officers speak on tense pipe bomb incident with veteran

A distraught veteran was upset and had pipe bombs in his truck yesterday on Route 5 in West Springfield.

By communicating back and forth with all parties involved, police ended the incident without anyone getting hurt.

“It was a very scary intense situation. We were all scared-- knew he had bombs on him.”

Patrolman Jason Douglas was one of the officers on the scene.

We sat down with him and two other officers for an exclusive interview on how West Springfield Police were able to end the incident peacefully.

One of those officers, Tom Price told Western Mass News he got especially concerned at one point during the pursuit.

"Once we approached the IHOP area, the suspect rolled the window down and placed his left arm out the window to the elbow, holding a pipe bomb approximately 14 inches long," said Officer Price.

Police realized that the incident could have turned out tragically, but eventually the car stopped further down Route 5 and the veteran got out.

He followed police instructions in removing his outer clothes.

"We asked him to remove his shirt and pants, just so we knew he didn't have any weapons on him," said Officer Jason Douglas.

They also told the man to keep his back to them for safety purposes.

He did, and when he threw away his cell phone, they took him into custody.

In the end, it was keeping the lines of communication open, and using the officer's experience in diffusing what could have been a tragic outcome, as well as letting the man's wife talk to him.

"Fortunately, everybody did a great job-- negotiating it. Ending peacefully is always our number one priority," said Capt. Daniel Spaulding.

Chief Ronald Campurciani told Western Mass News that the officers handled a very fluid and dangerous incident as well as they could have.

"The officers went from chasing a guy hanging pipe bombs out the window, to wanting to hurt somebody, to now trying to comfort him and get him help."

The veteran was put into an ambulance without further incident and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Patrolman Douglas also told us that he felt he was able to reach the veteran more effectively because both were former U.S. Marines, and felt that connection helped the veteran listen to him.

