West Springfield man charged with assaulting police officer at Price Rite

A West Springfield man who's been charged with assaulting a town police officer appeared in court Tuesday.

32-year-old, Matthew Roy was ordered by the judge to be transported to the Solomon Charter Fuller facility in Boston for a 20 day evaluation. That can be extended to 40 days if needed.

Police responded to calls of an unwanted person in the Price Rite store on Union Street Sunday morning.

The West Springfield Police Department sent us video of the alleged incident.

In the video you can see the officers approach Roy who then knocks out one of the officers and runs.

He was arrested at the scene. At the time of his arrest, Roy was held without bail until a psychological evaluation could be completed.

On Tuesday a court psychologist who evaluated him said she had concerns about his ability to stand for arraignment. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when she said he showed confusion and delusional thoughts.

Roy has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been hospitalized in the past.

He is currently being held without the right to bail pre arraignment and the Solomon Charter Fuller facility will transport him back to the courthouse following his evaluation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.