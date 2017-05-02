10 Towns in 10 Days: Amherst

On today's '10 Towns in Ten Days,' Meterologist Jacob Wycoff visited the historically-rich town of Amherst.

Not too many places can say they have proof dinosaurs once roamed in their backyard.

That's not the case for Amherst College's Beneski Museum of Natural History.

In fact, the museum's collection is one of the largest in the world.

The museum is also where you'll find the namesake for Amherst College's new mascot, the mammoth.

Before it was a college town, Amherst was a sprawling rural village with farmsteads.

"The dickinson family was a prominent family in Amherst and was involved in the creation of all the education instituions in the 19th century. It's pretty remarkable that perhaps the greatest poet in the english language was born here in amherst, lived here all her life," said Jane Wald, the Executive Director at the museum.

The town is now home to some of the top universities in the entire country, and Amherst's downtown is bustling.

The community of Amherst supports the Amherst Survival Center.

"I love the fact that we are so connected to the community and essentially, in order for us to achieve our mission, we have to be not only accepted, but supported on a whole bunch of levels," said Executive Director Mindy Dom.

The Survival Center's mission is to connect area residents with food, healthcare, clothing, and the community.

"There are so many aspects of the survival center that are unique like all the services being housed in one location to maximize convenience," Dom noted.

Without the help from volunteers, the survival center wouldn't be possible.

"We have about 225 volunteers who give their time each week to help us achieve our mission," said Dom.

Western Mass News presented a $500 check to the organization in order to continue all of the great things the Amherst Survival Center provides to the community.

