Trump Administration changes requirements for school lunches

Changes are coming to school lunches after a new rollback by the Trump Administration.

It will delay the requirement on lowering the amount of salt in meals, but also allow schools to be flexible with grains.

The Obama administration set guidelines on fat, sugar, and sodium levels in foods on the lunch line in 2012.

Western Mass News talked to the food services director at Chicopee Public Schools who is now trying to see how the rollback will fit into her daily menu for students.

This is the first major move by the Trump Administration to make changes to school lunches.

The food services director in Chicopee said it gives her a little more flexibility when choosing meals for the children.

"Today, they're having baked herb chicken with corn niblets, and a variety of fresh fruits, bananas, peaches, raisins," said Joanne Lennon.

That's what's on the menu Tuesday at Fairview Elementary School in Chicopee. A wide variety from the four groups.

In new guidelines set by the Trump administration, schools won't have to cut salt in meals just yet, and can now serve kids fewer whole grains.

Rolling back a healthy eating program in schools put into place by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"We know that we've got obesity problems. I applaud First Lady Michelle Obama for addressing those obesity problems in the past, but it also has to do with exercise," said Sonny Perdue.

Joanne Lennon, Director of Food Services in Chicopee told Western Mass News she is happy with the flexibility this now gives her.

"We'll be able to serve whole macaroni and cheese with a barilla, plus noodle and a whole grain roll and not break any regulations."

Schools can also give students 1 percent milk instead of the non-fat that's required, but Lennon said she already serves non-fat and doesn't plan to stop.

"We serve extremely nutritional foods. We do a lot of locally grown foods from our local farmers to make sure everything is fresh."

Lennon said this eases regulations for schools, but won't change the nutritional value in her food.

"I believe that the school food authorities across the United States have made extremely good strides on serving good nutritional foods to students across America."

The Trump Administration changes will still require students to take fruits and vegetables on the lunch line, but some schools have asked for changes to that policy too, saying students often throw them away.

