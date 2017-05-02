Pittsfield Police warn residents of man harassing women

Another report was recently released of a man groping women in Pittsfield.

Four women in just the last three weeks have called police about a man approaching them from behind and groping them before running away in the other direction.

The most recent incident was last Thursday night.

“The incidents are very similar in the sense that each victim was approached from behind unexpectedly and then the suspect would turn and run in the opposite direction,” said Pittsfield Police Capt. Jeffrey Bradford.

Pittsfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The description of the suspect is a little different between all four women, but they have generally the same traits.

The male is either White or Hispanic, with brown hair, possibly curly, and he has a thin build-- one woman describing him as scrawny.

“If they are walking or jogging alone, that they be aware of their surroundings, look to their rear behind them from time to time, and if they see that they are being followed and they see that there is someone behind them acting suspiciously, or someone who may be startled when they turn around and look at them, that would be something we would be interested in hearing from them.”

Police said that if you think someone is walking behind you, turn around and look at them right in the face, maybe even pull out your phone and take a picture.

These incidents happened in a two-mile radius in town. On Williams Street, Elm Street, Pomeroy Ave., and South Street.

Carol and John Latini walk on Willow Street every day.

They said they’re not worried, because they walk together, but they worry for those who don’t.

“It’s a little scary, but, you know, as long as we don’t see anything. I hope that whoever it is gets caught,” said Carol.

Police ask that you be aware of your surroundings and if anyone out there knows anything that they should call Pittsfield Police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.