Longmeadow arrest two alleged frequent western Mass. shoplifters

Two shoplifting suspects were arrested in Longmeadow this morning following a report of shoplifting at the CVS on Bliss Road.

Officers responded to the area at 10 a.m. to find that the suspects already left, however a description of the two and their vehicle was broadcasted on the police radio.

A vehicle that fit the description was found near a business off of Converse Street by an off-duty officer.

Additional units were called in and the suspects were both arrested.

Jamie Fekeris, age 30 of Chicopee, and Michelle Brown, age 32 of Chicopee was arrested for shoplifting and two additional outstanding warrants.

Police believe the two have been involved in multiple shoplifting incidents throughout western Mass.

