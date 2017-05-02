Holyoke City Council discusses implementing fire safety alert system

It's been several months since a deadly fire tore through an apartment building in Holyoke setting off countless debates about public safety in the city.

The issue was addressed again tonight at a city council meeting, this time focusing on keeping the public more aware.

Tonight the city council discussed implementing a safety alert system to let citizens known when any of the fire engines are browned out, but not everyone is convinced that will be enough.

Majority voted that the order be adopted to have the safety alert message system

A lot of discussion surrounding public safety has been brought up since a deadly apartment fire in Holyoke left three people dead and more than 40 people homeless

In the tragic New Year's Day fire, nearby engine two was browned out.

A brownout is a term firefighters use to say an engine or ladder company is out of service, using the staff to fill in other personnel gaps.

Some believe if that engine wasn’t browned out, the outcome that day would’ve been different.

“Talking about shutting down on one of the engines, or at least repurposing it, and I’m really disappointed in the city,” said Paul Bessette.

Soon, just like getting an alert of a parking ban during a snowstorm, residents in Holyoke could soon get a notification if engine 2 isn't in service.

“I think it will be better to know that one of the engines is down and you will be prepared. Either way, you have to run, but it’s better than being in the dark in my opinion,” said City Councilor Disodado Lopez.

But Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News that he doesn't think the alert system is necessary and insists that the brownout did not impact their ability to fight the flames.

“It’s not going to happen. There's no threat to public safety. It would be a misuse of our city notification system.” Said Mayor Alex Morse.

“It would be fear tactics-- sending to residents when there’s no reason to have fear. The notification system is for traffic/parking ban, and this is more a political argument than a public safety argument.”

