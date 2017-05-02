How firefighters in rural towns get around having no fire hydrants

Firefighters across western Mass. face immense challenges each time they respond to an emergency.

It's made even harder in smaller towns where fire hydrants don't exist.

Fires are unpredictable. They can happen during any time of the day and double in size within seconds.

Firefighters in rural communities tell Western Mass News that it's not always about battling flames, but it's a battle against time and limited resources.

The March 4 blaze in Warwick took the lives of Lucinda Seago and four of her young children.

“When we got on scene, the house was totally engulfed,” said Chief Ron Gates.

Scott Seago and his 10-year-old daughter managed to escape the flames just as fire crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters had no access to hydrants, because there are none in the small community of Warwick.

They were forced to draft water from a nearby pond about a half mile away.

“It is a rural water supply situation, which is a challenge,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

This is just one of several emergency calls firefighters had to battle with limited staffing and lack of hydrants.

Hampden Fire Chief Michael Gorski recalled dealing with a similar situation during a massive house fire earlier last December at the historic "castle" mansion on Stafford Road.

“We were working real hard to move that water. Tankers back and forth, and even though our water hole was close by, it took a lot of coordination to move that water, and we lost water supply.”

The community of five thousand have no fire hydrants either, which adds tremendous pressure to finding and transporting the natural resource to a scene as quickly as possible to save both lives and property.

“Time working against us and no hydrants in town -- a lot of water in our trucks, but we use it pretty easily, and we have to go to water holes to fill that up and shuttle it to the fire.”

Chief Gorski said time can be as big an enemy as the flames.

Fire Chief Thomas Coulombe told Western Mass News 50 percent of their city has hydrants and that still presents a struggle.

He also said that they have one water tender that they received through a federal grant a few years ago.

It can hold 2,500 gallons of water that's ready to go, but that's not nearly enough.

But the average fire hose to put out a fire if it's very active -- 100, 125 gallons a minute. 20:48:26

So that’s a short supply of water. Dependent on mutual aid.

Fire officials said that while there are hardships, there are things you can do to help when fire hydrants are not nearby.

“Smoke detectors in working condition and call 911 get us on our way.”

Also sprinkler systems.

Chief Gorski said that even your pool could be a tool.

Fire departments across western Mass. carefully and constantly monitor potential water sources and also map ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water they can use to fight fires as quickly as possible.

Chief Gorski said that being proactive to keep fire risks low is a responsibility everyone should take seriously whether there's a hydrant at the curb or not.

