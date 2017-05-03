Portion size is the key losing weight, dietitian explains

As many know, it can be tough to lose weight. For women 50 and over who struggle with this, the answer is simple: stop eating so much.

Despite working out and eating right, the weight still doesn't come off.

"Well there's a couple of factors," Baystate registered dietitian Paula Serafino-Cross, said. "One is we are losing lean body mass."

People lose an average of 5 percent of their muscle mass, every 10 years after the age of 35, if we do nothing about it, according to Serafino-Cross.

The solution to losing weight after 50 is clear to Serafino-Cross: Stop eating so much.

"Well I think sometimes we just don't realize that our calorie needs are lower and we have to adjust downward," Serafino-Cross, said. "We might be eating healthfully but we might be taking in more calories than our bodies need."

Serafino-Cross tells Western Mass News to beware of caloric intake as as the aging process happens because calorie intake is slowing down.

"And it doesn't have to be a lot of calories," she said. "100 extra calories every day over time adds up."

According to Serafino-Cross there is no magic pill. Forget the trends and watch your portion size.

"Take your plate and divide it in half, make half of your plate veggies, a quarter protein, lean chicken, fish, and then a quarter can be the carbohydrate or starch," Serafino-Cross explained.

She also advises people to download a food tracking application.

"It tells you what your goals are for the day and what you've taken in," Serafino-Cross, said. "I've found those to be very helpful because if nothing else, they bring awareness even though you think you might really be aware of what you're taking in."

When shopping, Serafino-Cross said to stick to the outside of the grocery store, where all those good greens and fruits are.

For the 50 and fabulous weight lost plan, remember three things: cut the calories, track what you eat, and make it easy.

