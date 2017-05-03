After morning frost, we get a nice day

A Frost Advisory begins tonight at midnight through 8am Thursday for Hampden and central, eastern Hampshire Counties.

High pressure is building into our area tonight, which will clear skies out this evening and will eventually allow winds to become calm. Once winds lighten, temperatures will get cold with many dipping into the lower to mid-30s. Scattered front is expected across the area, so be sure to protect sensitive vegetation.

We begin Thursday chilly and calm, but with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm quickly and we return to a seasonable high of 67 by the afternoon. It will be our nicest day for a while, so be sure to enjoy it!

Strong low pressure is heading our way from the southwest for Friday. This low will increase clouds Thursday afternoon and evening and rain showers will get going by sunrise Friday. Rain should become heavier in the afternoon and evening as a lot of Gulf moisture gets pulled into New England. Rain amounts may reach near 2 inches by Friday night. There is not a big flood risk for Friday, but minor flooding in poor drainage areas are possible.

We get stuck in a cooler, unsettled weather pattern for the next several days as the upper level low pressure system gets trapped over the Northeast. We have occasional showers and mostly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s. Cooler temps return early next week along with a gustier breeze. Our upper low will keep clouds and cool temps around through Wednesday of next week with only spotty shower chances.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.