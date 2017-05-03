Construction on I-91 and US-5 to cause delays

Construction on heavily traveled roadways may cause headaches in the coming days.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced bridge construction beginning Wednesday and lasting into Friday.

Interstate 91 Northbound work is scheduled to begin Wednesday a little more than a quarter mile before exit 12. That project is expected to wrap up by Thursday, but also on Thursday, more 91 north work is expected to begin at exit 17 and last into Friday.

Wednesday bridge work on US-5 Southbound will also impact drivers. This project will be a quarter mile past South End Bridge Circle and River Road.

