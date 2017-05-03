Holyoke couple accused of planning to murder rape victim

A Holyoke man and his wife have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder against an alleged rape victim, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that 38-year-old Jason Coons had been awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness.

Jason and his wife Cynthia were accused of planning to kill the alleged victim in Jason’s pending rape case in order to get the case dismissed, said Carey.

The conspiracy to commit murder charges against Jason and Cynthia stem from an investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The couple has been ordered to have no contact with each other.

Cynthia is being held on $100,000 cash bail and Jason is being held on $200,000 cash bail.

