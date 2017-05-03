413 multi-family homes to be inspected in Chicopee

Over 400 multi-family homes in Chicopee will be inspected to ensure those buildings are up to code.

Members of the city’s Building Department under the direction of Mayor Richard Kos will inspect a total of 413 buildings with more than 8 dwelling units.

Building inspectors will be examining the following:

Making sure united have proper exit signage

Egress lighting

Adequate smoke and heat detectors

Existing condition off stairways and handrails

Under Section 110 of the Massachusetts Building Code, multi-family properties are inspected every 5 years.

