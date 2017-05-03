Dog owners warned of recent Parvo outbreak in Chicopee

Dog owners in Chicopee are being warned after several cases of the deadly Parvo virus was reported at a trailer park on 1246 Granby Road.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter confirmed with Western Mass News that four cases of Parvo have been reported.

Those dogs that have the Parvo virus will be treated on Thursday during an emergency clinic.

Sheryl Blancato, spokesperson for the animal shelter said they want to focus on that area from where the cases are coming from.

“Parvo is a deadly disease that affects dogs that have not been vaccinated against the disease,” Blancato noted.

The clinic on 501 Belmont Avenue in Springfield holds weekly clinics every Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. that cost $12 per vaccine.

Western Mass News will have more information on this story at 6 p.m.