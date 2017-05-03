Car crashes into pole, section of East St. in Chicopee closed

Authorities in Chicopee have closed East Street to Beauchamp Terrace to Ruskin Street due to a single-car accident.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News a car crashed into a utility pole. One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The pole will have to be replaced and that area will be shut down momentarily.

Police are asking those to seek alternative routes at this time.

