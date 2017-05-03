Arson squad investigates brush fire at Forest Park

Members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb squad are on scene investigating a brush fire at Forest Park.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News fire crews were called to the area of Trafton Road and Dickinson Street around 2:50 p.m.

A witness said three children were running away from the park once the fire broke out.

As of 4:23 p.m. the fire has been put out, but two fire engines and the arson and bomb squad are starting an investigation.

