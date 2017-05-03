Veteran in pipe bomb incident injures himself while in custody

Robert Decoteau is recovering from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts trial court said officers heard a loud noise from Decoteau's single cell and found him lying on the floor.

This afternoon Western Mass News spoke with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Ciocci about what happened.

"He was ordered to Bridgewater state hospital for evaluation and while in

Lockup he ended up injuring himself so he had to go to Baystate Hospital," said Ciocci.

Because of HIPPA laws Nick Cocchi couldn't tell Western Mas News how Decoteau injured himself, but he did say the injuries were serious.

"I can tell you when faced with mental health issues these were serious injuries. We understand he will rebound from but serious enough where he couldn't be transferred to Bridgewater until released from Baystate," Sheriff Cocchi noted.

Decoteau was arrested Monday on Route 5 in West Springfield .

Police said the man made threats to a Veterans Center before driving down Route 5 dangling a pipe bomb out the window.

Sheriff Cocchi said Decoteau injured himself inside the Hampden County Hall of Justice lockup before the sheriff's department took over custody of the veteran in transporting him to Bridgewater state hospital.

"There's no question what he inflicted upon himself was done in between wellness checks that are provided by court officers," Sheriff Cocchi explained.

Sheriff Cocchi also said the Decoteau incident points out the serious mental health issues many of our veterans face.

"It's very important we have a process in place. Resources in place to help any active veterans that are coming back with PTSD or substance abuse," Sheriff Cocchi continued.

There's no indication how long Decoteau will be hospitalized.

Once doctors give the OK he will be taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

