Holyoke medical marijuana facility approved

Holyoke is full of vacant buildings, but one former paper mill will soon be home to a medical marijuana facility.

Green Thumb Industries, also known as GTI is based out of Illinois.

They plan to bring a 42,000 square foot facility that will be housed at 28 Appleton Street, operating as a medical marijuana grow site.

"That unanimous vote helps show that the city is aligned with our plan for job creation, economic development and helping the patients of western Massachusetts," said GTI Manager, Adam Robbins.

Robbins told Western Mass News he's excited for the construction phase and after that phase is complete, they'll begin growing marijuana in the now-vacant building.

"Many of them have laid empty since globalization, and deindustrialization, jobs moving down south and overseas," Robbins noted.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News he hopes more of the city's buildings turn into thriving sites.

"Marijuana happens to be that crop that has the highest return on investment right now. To use this as a means to create jobs, to bring our mill buildings back to life in a way that is green manufacturing is really a win-win," said Mayor Morse.

The company and city have been working together with a site in mind for that distribution center in Holyoke.

Mayor Morse expects a special permit for the building in the next few weeks.

